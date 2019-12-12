James Kenneth Mayfield, age 59, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on December 9, 2019. Jim was born in Laramie, WY on December 10, 1959. Jim’s home was in Gillette, WY and worked for Black Thunder as a heavy equipment operator. Growing up in Medicine Bow, WY, Jim’s childhood was a “Huck Finn” experience filled with great times with his lifetime buds.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lindy, four children, Kyle Oltmanns, Whitney Luciano married to Jason Luciano, Austin Mayfield, fiancé Briona Tislau, Hailey Mayfield, Grandchildren, Paislynn Mayfield, Kayson Mayfield, Jayden Luciano, parents, Harold and Pearl Mayfield, Sisters, Vickie Scott, Susan Reeves, Debbie McFarland, Peggy Mayfield and Lorie Duncan, Brother, Michael Mayfield, many nieces and nephews.
Jim’s loving devotion to his wife and children was full of humor and many adventures. His love of the outdoors and camping had his Father call him the “camp-tender”. Jim was a gifted mechanic and shared his passion with his Father, Father-in -law, Jim Engle, and his sons. Jim was an honorable, straight forward man giving his love generously.
Services will be held at the Historic Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow, WY. At 2:00 PM on December 13, 2019.
On Jim’s behalf a Special thanks to the staff at Meridith & Jeannie Ray Cancer Center at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
