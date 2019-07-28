Graveside Services at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard and with Masonic Rites.
All Masons please meet at the Masonic Temple at 8:00 a.m.
A Legacy and Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30th at the Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church with a reception following at the church.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to one of these organizations: Shriners Hospitals for Children ATTN: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 https://donate.lovetotherescue.org Direct your memorial gift to the Salt Lake City, UT Hospital St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/give.html Hospice of Laramie 1754 Centennial Drive Laramie, WY 82070 www.hospiceoflaramie.org
