James “Jim” Mecca
Graveside services are at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard and with Masonic Rites.
All Masons can meet at 8 a.m. the Masonic Temple.
A Legacy and Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church with a reception following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to one of these organizations:
n Shriners Hospitals for Children ATTN: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org)
n Direct your memorial gift to the Salt Lake City, UT Hospital St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/give.html)
n Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070 (www.hospiceoflaramie.org)
Go www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
