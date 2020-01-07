James E. Sanchez, 87, of Laramie, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 25, 1932 to Robert and Lela (Ortega) Sanchez.
James was a home body enjoying the upkeep of his yard and home, woodworking, and fishing the last few years. He also enjoyed sharing stories about Korea and watching Westerns.
He served in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Virginia Aguilar on October 25, 1956 in New Mexico
He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Rosalie McCain and Rudolph Sanchez; his great grandson Gage; and nephew, Sammy.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Sanchez; his children, Anthony (Shelly) Sanchez, Beverly Sanchez, and Veronica (Jeff) Giustino all of Laramie.; grandchildren, Mark Sanchez and Melissa (Aaron) Kearns; great grandchildren, Caleb Sanchez, Travis Sanchez, Jeremy Kearns, and Skylar Kearns; his siblings, Frank Sanchez and Roy (Pat) Sanchez; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of James’ Life will be held later in the summer.
Memorial donations may be made to the Laramie Animal Shelter.
