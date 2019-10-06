Jacques Lee Kohler

May 9, 1969-September 26, 2019
Jacques was born Jacques Lee Spotted Blanket on May 9, 1969 in Helena, MT. He was adopted by Judy and Harvey Kohler when he was 6 months old. His older sister Marcy played a significant role in helping to raise Jacques until he moved to the Wyoming State Training School when he was 8 years old. As a child, Jacques loved to go for rides of any kind and listen to the radio with his sister late at night. His sister remembers his excitement as they were being pulled behind a snow mobile on a car hood, or going for rides on a motorcycle. His love of rides continued into adulthood, as did his love of music.
Jacques moved to Laramie in 1990 to receive support from Ark Regional Services. He was always up for going out to eat, attending plays in Denver, going to concerts, and playing basketball in the park. He attended classes at the Cooper Center for Creative Arts where he excelled as a professional artist selling work in every show he exhibited in. Jacques was honored when one of his paintings was published as the cover of the book Barriers and Belonging: Narratives of Disability edited by Michelle Jarman, Leila Monaghan and Alison Quaggin Harkin.
Jacques was preceded in death by his mother, Judy and biological brother, Ronnie. He is survived by his sister Marcy Whitaker, brothers Mark Kohler and Tommy Kohler, father Harvey, many cousins, and all of his friends at Ark.
A celebration of Jacques’ life will be held on October 8, 2019 at the Cooper Center for Creative Arts, 1174 N. 4th Street, in Laramie at 2:00pm. Jacques will be buried next to his mother, Judy in Shoshone, WY.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Ark Regional Services Memorial Foundation.
Commented