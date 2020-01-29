Jacob Kientz
Jacob B. Kientz, beloved son and brother, 42, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Jacob, one of five children, was born on April 21, 1977, in Denver, Colorado. After high school, he moved from Sugar Land, Texas to Laramie, Wyoming. Jacob’s love for the summers he spent near the mountains as a child with his grandparents, Levi and Delores Gonzales, drew him to the small, family-friendly town. Jacob studied art at the University of Wyoming, where he discovered his passion for pottery making. He parlayed his creativity and love of transformation into a career in construction, ultimately becoming a journeyman plumber. At the time of his passing, he was employed by JC Construction & Design, LLC.
Jacob is preceded in death by his father, Craig Kientz, grandparents Levi and Delores Gonzales, grandparents Ross and Rosemary Kientz and grandmother Donna Codd as well as his treasured springer spaniel, Daisy.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Jeff and Gloria Codd of Sugar Land, Texas, his bother Ryan (Christina) Kientz of Las Vegas, NV, sister, Michelle (Matt) Fossett of Humble, Texas, brother, Daniel (Trinh) Codd of Arlington, Texas and sister, Erica Codd (Donnis Poole, fiancé) of Missouri City, Texas, one nephew, nine nieces and one great niece, in addition to his grandfather, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends.
Please join the family in helping to celebrate Jacob’s life with a Vigil Service at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 30 at St. Paul’s Newman Center.
Celebration of life mass will follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31 at St. Paul’s Newman Center.
