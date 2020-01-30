Jacob B. Kientz
Please join the family in helping to celebrate the life of Jacob B. Kientz with a Vigil Service at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 30 at St. Paul’s Newman Center.
Celebration of life Mass will follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31 at St. Paul’s Newman Center.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
