Jack Edward Eva Jr.
Jack Edward Eva Jr., age 54, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away at his home on Jan. 6, 2019. He was born Dec. 11, 1964, in Denver, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Bud and Laura Ely.
Jack’s biggest passions were hunting (especially goose hunting with his labs), fishing and his hobby for reloading ammunition. Working for Maverick Ammunition building ammunition with the huge machinery was a dream job. Jack was so proud of the rifles he built for his son Casey, and the care and artistry he put into each rifle.
Some of the biggest highlights for Jack were his fishing trips for salmon and halibut in Yakutat, Alaska, Canada and Louisiana. Most of all he loved zipping around the mountains putting a line in a brook trout pond.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Nelson Eva, and three children Becca Cybulski (Mark), Casey and Kayla Eva, two grandchildren Harper and Violet. His mom Sandee Ely, sister Sheila Ruegge, niece Jordan and nephew Cale.
A private celebration of life will be held at Kennaday Peak to spread his ashes with his grandparents in late summer.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Wyoming Wildlife Federation.
Twila Dianne Strasser
Twila Dianne Strasser, 63, of Laramie passed away at her home on Monday, January 14, 2019. No services will be held at this time. Montgomery — Stryker Funeral Home is in care of cremation.
