Jack passed to his next journey Dec. 28 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona.
He was born Oct. 19, 1957, in Trenton, New Jersey.
Jack had a love for his job of driving truck. He was very proud he drove – literally – a million miles without an accident.
He is survived by sisters, Ronda Johnson, of Laramie, and Ruby Self, of Aurora, Colorado, and brother Jim Decker, of Worland.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Decker and Kay Anderson, brothers, Bob Decker and Charles Decker, and sister Evelyn Monteleone.
He will be missed by his loved ones.
Cremation has taken place. Services are pending.
