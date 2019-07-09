J. Craig Tingey, 68, of Laramie, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Craig was born on April 19, 1951 in Logan, Utah to Max G. and Roberta (Ward) Tingey. The majority of his childhood was spent in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Colorado Springs, Colorado, where his father worked as a civil engineer. He attended Roy J. Wasson High School in Colorado Springs, graduating in 1969. During the years 1970 through 1972, Craig had the opportunity to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in France. Attending Brigham Young University, he received his undergraduate degree in geology in 1974. By 1978, he had completed a Ph.D. in geology from Michigan State University. Craig spent his career at ExxonMobil in Colorado and Texas, retiring in 2009 after 32 years.
As a lover of learning, Craig enjoyed and appreciated a variety of interests. Photography, paracording, hiking, camping and woodworking were a few of his favorite hobbies. He especially enjoyed road trips and reveling in the passing geological features. Favorite reading materials were biographies and calculus books. He collected rocks, antique cameras, and hats. Above all, he loved fly-fishing and spending time at his cabin on Brooklyn Lake in the Snowy Range Mountains.
Craig was preceded in death by his father, Max, and his mother, Roberta.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne; his children, Forrest, Zebulon, Logan, Leighanne, and Celynda; his step children, Christine, Lauren, Steven, and Karin; his grandchildren, Alexis, Sienna, and Lilah; his step grandchildren, Hailey, Andrew, Tyler, Ryan, Torin, Gavin, Paisley, Norah, Charlotte, James, and Georgia; and his brothers, Ward and Robert.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1065 N. 15th Street in Laramie, Wyoming at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be at Willard Cemetery in Willard, Utah on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Craig’s name to the Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009.
