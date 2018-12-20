On Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, Irvin LeRoy Esp passed away at the age of 93.
LeRoy was born on June 20, 1925, in Greycliffe, Montana, to Olive Gregory and Roy Esp. LeRoy was raised in Big Timber, Montana, living on his Grandmother Jennie Esp’s ranch with his father. LeRoy attended school at the Deer Creek School, a one-room schoolhouse, until he moved to Big Timber at the age of nine, where he attended elementary and high school, graduating in 1942.
Upon graduation LeRoy enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in September of 1943. He entered the Cadet program with the intention of becoming a pilot and was stationed in Jamestown, North Dakota. With World War II coming to an end, the need for pilots was lessened and LeRoy became a radio operator. LeRoy remained in the service until January 1946. LeRoy re-enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and served until 1953 at Lowry Air Force Base as a staff sergeant.
Upon discharge from the Air Force, LeRoy moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where he began working for the U.S. Postal Service. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in August 1981, having attained the position of Post Master. While in Laramie, LeRoy met the love of his life, Hope Haskins. LeRoy and Hope married on Feb. 12, 1955.Together they raised two sons, William and Gregory and one daughter, Susan. LeRoy and Hope moved to Boise, Idaho, in 2004.
After retirement, LeRoy enjoyed working in his yard, watching the Denver Broncos football team and San Francisco Giants baseball. LeRoy was also an avid bird watcher. He was active in the American Legion Husted-Pendleton Post 14 where he was a Post Commander. LeRoy also enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren, Michael and Tyler Esp, Kennis Liberty and Wyatt Esp.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his father, Roy, mother Olive and brother Bill. He is survived by his wife Hope, his three children, William, Gregory and Susan, his sister Marion, and daughter-in-law Linda Esp Yetter, four grandchildren, and three great grand children. As requested, LeRoy has been cremated with no memorial service.
