Irmgard Kate “Kathy” Vetter, 89, of Fort Collins, CO and Laramie, WY, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Kathy is survived by her brother, Eberhard (Anita) Guffert, of Gernlinden, Germany. Her sons Ken (Anne) of Fort Collins, CO and Dan (Sue) of Bisbee, AZ; grandchildren, Kyle (Krystle) Vetter of Fort Collins, CO, and Audrey Vetter of Greeley, CO, Jon Vetter of Laramie, WY, Nicole Vetter of Bisbee, AZ, as well as six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews both in Germany and here in the U.S.
She is preceded in death by her husband John E. Vetter.
A celebration of Kathy’s life in a private family gathering is planned. Kathy was not one wanting to be in the spotlight.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado.
To read more about Kathy's Life please visit www.allnuttftcollins.com.
