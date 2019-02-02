Rosary service for Hermelinda “Erma” Sanchez Frausto will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to Frontier Home Health and Hospice, 230 North First St., Lander, WY 82520.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences and to sign the online guestbook.
