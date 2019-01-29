Hermelinda “Erma” Frausto

Hermelinda “Erma” Sanchez Frausto entered into eternal life on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Lander, Wyoming. Erma was born October 28, 1922, in Laramie, Wyoming, the daughter of Jesus and Guadalupe (Bravo) Sanchez. She was united in marriage to John C. Frausto on November 26, 1960, in Laramie, Wyoming.
Erma had an unwavering faith in God, praying the rosary every day prior to her long battle with dementia. She was a member of St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Erma’s compassion and wishes of well being for her family were first and foremost in her daily thoughts, even as her battle with dementia lingered on.
During World War II, while the men went off to war, Erma, along with many women of her generation, were given opportunities to work in professions normally not given to women. Her opportunity came at the age of 18 when she started working for the Union Pacific Railroad as a turntable operator. Through the 1970s, Erma owned and operated a very successful restaurant. El Vaquero was known statewide as one of the best Mexican restaurants in Wyoming. Patrons from around the state would flock to her restaurant after watching the Wyoming Cowboy football games.
Erma was a member of the pioneering Sanchez Family. They were honored as being the first Hispanic family to settle in Laramie, Wyoming. Along with providing support to her step children, Erma took great pride in raising three warm, compassionate daughters, Patricia, Christine and Victoria, who continued to be her greatest source of strength and inspiration until her passing.
She is survived by her daughters; Patricia (Tony) Ortegon, Laramie, Wyoming, Christine (Rubel) Vigil, Lander, Wyoming, and Victoria (Jorge) Zertuche, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 10 loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Peters and one brother, Rome Sanchez, both of Laramie. Erma is also survived by five step children; Charlotte Barela, Richard Frausto, and Bob Frausto of Laramie, Wyoming; Doris Garcia of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Genevieve Espinoza of Bountiful, Utah, and their spouses and children.
In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by three brothers; Joseph, Charles, and Gilbert and four sisters, Consuelo Rocha, Esperanza Miller, Isabelle Sanchez, and Gloria Flores.
Rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson, celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Frontier Home Health and Hospice, 230 North 1st Street, Lander, Wyoming, 82520.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences and to sign the online guestbook.
