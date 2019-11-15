Henrietta Marcella (Holman) Shingleton passed away Nov 12, 2019. She was born Feb 6, 1943.
A viewing is from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and funeral services will be at 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1270 N. Ninth St., with graveside services at Greenhill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. and a reception to follow at Trinity Baptist Church.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
To plant a tree in memory of Henrietta Shingleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented