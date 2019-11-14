Henrietta Marcella (Holman) Shingleton went to be with our Lord on Nov 12, 2019. She was born Feb 6., 1943 to Vester (Butch) and Bessie Holman in Peru, NE. Henrietta graduated High School in S. Haven, Ks. Her family spent many summers in Laramie, Wy., where her father pursued his master’s degree in Education. During that time, she fell in love with Wyoming and the mountains, and during one of those summers she met the love of her life Dennis Shingleton. They were married in Laramie 1961, and shortly thereafter went to Mountain Home, ID. where Dennis was stationed in the Air Force. Soon their first child arrived.
After Dennis’ Air Force service, he and Henrietta made their life and home in Laramie, WY. They raised three sons, a daughter, two nieces, and a nephew. Henrietta worked numerous part-time jobs while also being a full-time mother and homemaker. She was an excellent wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, cook, sports/activities coordinator, educator, teacher, patriot, camper, hunter and many other roles. Once her children were adults, she accomplished her dream, and finished her college education. She graduated from University of Wyoming in 1992 with degrees in Business Education and Sports Marketing, with an emphasis on education for athletics.
The daughter of a life-long football coach, she yearned to work with athletes, resulting in her service as Educational Mentor for the Wyoming Athletic Department for many years. Henrietta was credited with developing a specialized program specifically designed to promote educational advancement for Wyoming Cowboy athletes. Henrietta’s efforts and passion helped enable numerous student athletes to graduate in their field of study, many with honors. She was always a great fan of the Wyoming Cowboys, and continued to cheer on “her boys”, and all Wyoming athletes, throughout her life. She retired from UW in 2008. The “Pokes” players were always appreciative having “Big Mama”, as they called her, on the sidelines or behind the bench cheering them on.
Many others knew her as “Henri” or “High Country Lady”. Even after retirement, she continued to put others first, caring for and helping so many with their needs. She and her “Mountain Man”, Dennis, have enjoyed their children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren during retirement. Henrietta lived life to the fullest. She loved the beauty and splendor of Wyoming and its spectacular mountains. She will always be known by her family, friends, co-workers, and all the athlete’s lives she touched as someone who “made a difference” in this world!!
Henrietta is survived by her loving husband Dennis, son Lyle (Diane), niece Winona (John), daughter Verda (Scott), niece Celeste, son Tony, son Michael (Barb), nephew Shannon, brother Bob, sisters Verda, and Elizabeth, 12 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 1270 N. 9th Laramie, Wy. Sat. Nov. 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM, with graveside services at Green Hill Cemetery at 11:30 AM, and reception to follow at Trinity Baptist church.
