Well-known Laramie volunteer and good-will ambassador Helen J. Butler, 85, passed away at home on Dec. 30, 2019.
Helen served her community in numerous ways since moving to Laramie in the 1990s, including service to the Community Juvenile Services Advisory Board, the Clothing Cottage and Interfaith.
Helen was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri and graduated from Stephens College and the University of Missouri. At Stephens she met her lifelong friend Sylvia Fleming Crocker, who also died recently in Laramie.
While working as an editor for The Christian Science Monitor in Boston, she landed an interview with famed actress Bette Davis. Helen's feature article appeared in the Monitor on Sept. 7, 1960.
Helen also worked as an editor for Allyn & Bacon and as Director of Public Relations for the Boston Museum of Fine Arts.
She moved to New York City and worked for the Association of Junior Leagues of America and for the New York Division of Human Rights. She later moved to Ogunquit, Maine and owned a bookstore.
Helen is survived by beloved relatives Carol Betts and Diane Fucinaro of Omaha, Julie Hislop of Bakersfield, Calif. and their children.
Helen loved reading, golfing and supporting civil rights and environmental causes.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 at St. Matthews Cathedral. Friends who wish may donate in her name to St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral, Clothing Cottage, Interfaith or Laramie Soup Kitchen.
