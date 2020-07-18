Francis Heck 1924-2020 A 50-year resident of Laramie, Francis Heck, died at the age of 96 after a brief illness on July 9 in North Carolina. He is survived by his two sons, Matthew and Christopher, and their families in North Carolina and Oregon. Born in 1924 (in New Jersey), young Frank worked as a messenger on Times Square (he once delivered to David O. Selznick)-until he was drafted in 1943. While stationed in Idaho, his found he loved the West and wished he could move there. In 1950, Frank met Catherine Lagska at a church-run dance. They married two years later in Manhattan. In 1966, Frank secured a position at UW. 22 years after Idaho, he had finally come to the West. In retirement he kept busy with church, telling jokes at the Senior Center, and performing in a few plays. With Covid concerns, there will not be a memorial service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two wildfires burning in northern Albany County
- UW expects 20% enrollment drop
- Council face mask resolution fails
- Student founds drug policy group at UW
- Local mask order still possible after city council resolution fails
- Brad Watson, renowned author and UW creative writing professor, dies
- Albany County man arrested for resisting arrest, trying to grab deputy's gun
- Federal stimulus protects more than 5,000 jobs at Laramie companies
- Basic Beginnings open after COVID scares
- Protesters plead not guilty, turn down city's plea offer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented