Heath Benjamin “Ben” Scott was born on March 26, 1977 to George and Patti Scott. He lived in Rock River, Wyoming until he was 14 years old at which time he moved to Idaho with his mother.
Born with an imperfect body, Ben was blessed with a perfect spirit. He attended school in Laramie, Wyoming and in Nampa, Idaho. He resided in New Plymouth, Idaho for the past eight years. He passed away suddenly November 15, 2018 in his home. He will forever be remembered.
Ben’s family wants to thank all who were involved with enriching Ben’s life.
God bless each of you for any and all acts of kindness.
Ben is survived by his father, George Scott; step-mother, Cindi Scott of Laramie; step sister, Loriel Barnes of Fort Collins; his aunt, Ellen Westbrook of Laramie, and cousins, Tana Sullivan, husband Thad and their children, Landon and Audrey of Cheyenne, Amber Westbrook-Bergeson, husband Johnny and their son, Hawken of Laramie. He is also survived by family members, Marcie, Michael, and Vali Holderness, Lois and Mike of New Plymouth and his special friend, Beth Greenway of Boise.
Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Patti Pyatt; his paternal Grandparents, Gordon and Mary Scott; and his maternal Grandparents, Virgil and Opal Whittaker.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018 at Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Dr. Laramie, WY 82070.
