Harold Dempsey “PJ” Page, Jr. 56, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away May 20, 2019 in Westminster, CO. He was born October 22, 1962 in Greeley, CO to Harold Sr. and Ruth Page (Ley). He moved with his family to Cheyenne when he was one and attended schools in Cheyenne, graduating from Central High School in 1981. He married his wife of 30 years, Jennifer Kaan on December 24, 1988 and was blessed with a daughter, Ashley Page in 1989. Graduating from LCCC in 1991 he then moved to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming, graduating with a degree in teaching in 1994. He received his master’s degree from Leslie University in 2005. He started his teaching and coaching career with Albany County School District #1 where he coached football and track & field. He started with Laramie County School District #1 in 1999 at Johnson Junior High. He was one of the original teachers at South High School and was teaching there at the time of his death. He coached football, cross country, and track and field during his career. PJ loved sports of all kinds, dogs, and was a member of the Odd Fellows.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, MaryEllen Brightwell and brother-in-law Dr. Daryl Kaan. Survivors include his wife, daughter, mother, sister Sherry Sizelove and brother Russell Page. He is also survived by brother and sister-in-law’s Dennis and Cheryl Kaan, Tina Kaan and Dale Kaan and nephews Justin, Nathaniel, Christian and Dusty Kaan and niece Melissa Kaan.
Services will be held Tuesday May 28th at 4 p.m. at Cheyenne Hills Church in Cheyenne, WY.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Page Memorial Scholarship Fund set up at First Interstate Bank. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.
