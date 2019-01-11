Harold Davis, 91, born November 10, 1927 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away January 6, 2019 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Harold went to school in Cheyenne while living on the Davis homestead ranch near Buford, Wyoming. After graduation in 1948 he worked as a steam fitter for the UPRR and helped repairing the steam engine Big Boy. During WWII he delivered stock to Cheyenne stores and Ft. Warren.
Harold married Mildred June Scott May 28, 1950. They had three sons and one daughter (who died at birth). After working on ranches, they moved to Laramie in 1956. In 1962 they bought the Pine Bar in Albany and shortly after sold it and moved to Fox Creek Road. Harold started as a seasonal for the United States Forest Service in 1959 and worked as a recreation technician and fire fighter. In 1971 he got on with the USFS permanently until his retirement in 1988. Harold also held part time jobs at WYDOT and Snowy Range Ski Area.
Over the years Harold was active in Moose, Snowy Range Lions Club, 4-H and FFA. In 1972 Harold joined Centennial Valley VFD. He was chief of CVVFD from 1976 to 1996. In 2012 he retired from CVVFD after 40 years of service to the Centennial Valley community and Albany County.
Harold is survived by sons; Tom (Phyllis) and Scott (Kathy), Daughter Abby Davis. Grand Children Heather (Jason) Curry, Mathew Davis, Lauriel (Casey) Stephens, Sean (Kodi) Davis, Heidi (Benny) March, and Logan (Hope) Davis. He is also survived by brother in law Bob (Joan) Marr, Ray (Patsie) Bartley, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by wife Mildred (Scott) Davis, parents Archie and Twilla (Davis) Donhue, sisters Joan Marr and Patsie Bartley, daughter Susan Davis
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Centennial Valley Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Harold’s name to Centennial Valley VFD Auxiliary, PO Box 231 Centennial WY 82055
