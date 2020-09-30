Lloyd Eugene Hallam 1967-2020 Lloyd Eugene Hallam, 52, of Laramie, died September 23, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado. He was born on November 15, 1967 in Riverton, WY to Frank and Judy (Schulz) Hallam. He married Kathleen Jessica Erger on September 4, 1993. Lloyd enjoyed watching the Colorado Rockies, cooking, listening to music and 4-wheeling. He was an incredibly hard worker with an outstanding work ethic. He worked for Domino's Pizza for 33 years, where he earned countless awards and recognition. He is preceded in death by his older sister, Rena Clark and his nephew Dale Lloyd Clark. He is survived by his parents Frank and Judy Hallam, his wife of 27 years, Kathy Hallam; his children, Laura, Emily, and Ben Hallam; his siblings, David Hallam, Vallarie Larson, and Dale Hallam; along with his numerous extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19 private family services will be held. To attend virtually by click Zoom link on the obituary at www.montgomerystryker.com
