William "Bill" James Gribb 1948-2020 On Sunday July 12, 2020 William 'Bill' James Gribb, died in his home due to complications with cancer treatment and recovery at the age of 72 in Laramie, Wyoming. Bill was born in Detroit, Michigan to John and Theodosia Gribb in 1948. In 1969, he was drafted into the Army to serve in Vietnam as a Sergeant, where he was awarded two Purple Hearts and three Air Medals. He wed Anne Waters on September 4, 1971. He completed his Doctorate Degree in Geography from Michigan State University in 1982 and served New Mexico State University as an Assistant Professor until 1988. Bill then joined the Department of Geography and Recreation at the University of Wyoming as faculty. In 2015 he was named Geography Department Head as well as being honored as Planner of the Year by Western Planner. Bill retired as Professor Emeritus in 2018. Over his teaching career at the University of Wyoming he mentored over 90 graduate students, co-authored over 100 publications, taught 25+ courses, was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Zimbabwe, a guest lecturer at Shanghai University, China and University of the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia, and served as the Director of the Community Planning Graduate program for 29 years. He specialized in rural land and resource planning, had a passion for teaching his craft, and Native American Studies. Some of his favorite hobbies were woodworking, reading, riding his motorcycle, and cooking. He loved to experience Wyoming, the world and its people in his research and personal life; especially Grand Teton National Park, where he visited nearly every year for the last 20 years researching habitats for beavers. He is survived by his wife, Anne, and his three children, Nikolaus, Jesse, and Karl; his six grandchildren and his brothers, Ronald and Robert. A memorial service is scheduled for September 5 at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot at 1pm. In lieu of flowers and monetary gifts, please make a donation to the Northern Arapaho Endowment Fund in his name. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
