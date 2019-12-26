Greta Annabelle McKinsey, age 86, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2019, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
Greta was born in Mountain View, Wyoming, on Jan. 27, 1933, to Nels and Elsie Moline. She was raised in Saratoga, Wyoming, where she graduated in 1948. She attended one year at the University of Wyoming in Laramie and resided at White Hall.
Greta was the second oldest child and is proceeded in death by Juanita Anderson, Rose Everest and Andrew Moline Jr. Her youngest sister lives in Dubois, Wyoming, with family.
Greta married Ray McKinsey in 1960 and became a mother to her stepdaughter, Linda Jean McKinsey, Meridian, Idaho. Greta and Ray have two children, Thane McKinsey, Laramie, Wyoming, and Melody McKinsey-Safranek, Limon, Colorado.
The family lived on their ranch in Laramie, Wyoming. Greta loved the ranching lifestyle with all its facets especially the livestock. She was a loving wife and mother.
Funeral services are pending.
