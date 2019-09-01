Greg Strom, 62, of Laramie, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hospice of Laramie. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Greg Strom
Kayla Dumas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Laramie Main Street now owns Wyo Theater
- Granderson released early from jail
- Blue-green algae confirmed in third local reservoir
- Jesse Leo Barela
- Local fire departments respond to structure fire north of Laramie on Sunday
- School board member raises concerns about gym classes
- Matilda Anne Hansen
- Grand Avenue to have all four lanes open for UW move-in, football game this weekend
- William “Todd” Sermon
- Blackjewel miners to lose health insurance on Saturday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented