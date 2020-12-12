Emogeen (Jean) Green 1929-2020 Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away on December 3, 2020 in Laramie, Wyoming. Emogeen (Jean) Green was born in Wade, Oklahoma, on April 4, 1929. She left this earth peacefully after living a good life for 91 years, although the past four years were physically challenging, and the past eleven years without her husband (Paul) were lonely. Her family could not fill the void her husband left. They were devoted to one another. Because of the pandemic, her family could not be with her in her last hours, much to our sorrow. God blessed us toward the end of October by granting Mother a few hours of lucidity where on FaceTime we expressed our love for her and what a wonderful Mother and Grandmother she was. She told each of us how much she loved us. That was a gift we shall cherish. Mother and Daddy were high school sweethearts. They eloped and were married in Sherman, Texas, on March 27, 1948. They returned to Durant, Oklahoma, as husband and wife, surprising both families. Theirs was truly a love-match and a partnership in love and business (owners and operators of Green's Food Market for 30-plus years). They stood by each other through the ups and downs in life, setting an example for their daughters. Emogeen is survived by two daughters Paula Green Johnson and Pamela Green Cullen; sons-in-law Peter Johnson and Pat Cullen; three grandchildren Jennifer Cullen, Prescott Johnson and Lindsay Cullen; four great-grandchildren Cutter and Sabian Cullen, Paxton and Keenan Johnson; nieces and nephews Sharon Ann and the Ticknor family. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father Jessie and Guy Byrn, brother J.C., sister Joella, beloved cousin Elizabeth Ticknor. We are sustained with the knowledge that Daddy greeted her with a hug and a kiss and that there was a joyful reunion in heaven that day with her loved ones. Mother and Daddy left a legacy of love. We learned how to love, laugh, cry, work hard, enjoy life, respect all people, give to others, reach for the stars; be honest, humble, patriotic, forgiving and spiritual. Someone else said it best: "Your Mother is always with you. She's the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street; she's the cool hand on your brow when you're not well. Your Mother is the place you came from; your first home; and she's the map you follow with every step you take. She's your first love, and nothing on earth can separate you . . . not time; not space; not even death." We are heartbroken, but our memories of Mother and Daddy are intact and strong. No services will be held due to the pandemic. In the future, there will be a private family gathering. Interment at the Laramie Cemetery. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
