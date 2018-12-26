Gordon Eugene Ellis, 59, of Riverton, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 10, 2018. Born to Gordon and Lucille Ellis on Nov. 25, 1959, in Red Lodge, Montana, Gordon was known for his altruism, friendly banter, and perspicacious nature.
He graduated high school in Cody, Wyoming, in 1978. He was active in many extra-curricular activities, such as the Drama Club, and Speech and Debate Team. Upon graduation, he went on to proudly serve in the Navy on the U.S.S. Nimitz. Following this, Gordon, attended college at the University of Wyoming obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and later a law degree at the University of Wyoming College of Law in 2000. Upon graduation, Gordon devoted his career to criminal law, working in various positions in Riverton, Wyoming, from 2000 to 2018. As with everything in life, Gordon put his full heart and soul in his work, devoting his life to helping others, up to his last breath.
Gordon enjoyed many things in life, but his biggest joy was spending time with his wife, Dixie Ellis, whom he married on July 3,1989, and remained best friends with for the past 29 years. He was also very active in the gaming world, with a love for competitive gaming, such as Chess, Magic: The Gathering, World of Warcraft, and many others. He had a zeal for knowledge and loved to read books of various genres, from science fiction to philosophy. Family was important to Gordon, and he delighted in visiting with them. He was well-known for giving support to all his loved ones, and he always had an open door to all.
Gordon is preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Ellis, his sister, Jeanne Ellis, and his brother, Martin Ellis. He is survived by his wife, Dixie Ellis, his father, Gordon Ellis, and brothers Stephen Ellis, Monte Ellis (Vickie Ellis), David Ellis (Tammy Ellis), and sisters Michele Lapprich (Steven Lapprich), Denisse Keating (Eugene Keating), Yvonne Walsh (Tom Walsh), Sheree Little (Calvin Little), Twila Rousson (Ed Rousson), and many aunts,uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Gordon’s life will be held at Reach Foundation in Riverton, Wyoming, at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 for his friends and family.
Commented