Ruth Ida May Gonzales 1932-2020 Ruth Ida May Gonzales, 88, of Laramie, died November 27, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She was born in Las Truchas, New Mexico on March 8, 1932 to Secundino and Laura Martinez. In her early days she worked as a waitress, where customers knew her as "Speedy". She later worked for the Albany County School District as a Home School Coordinator, helping many students reach their graduation goals. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her son, Benny; and her parents. Ruth is survived by her children, Steve (Arlette) Lucero, Perry (Lori) Gonzales, and Laura Olden; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation has taken place. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
