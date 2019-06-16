Glenn Mason

Dr. Glenn M. Mason, 66, passed away at home surrounded by his family on November 7, 2018. Glenn was born in New Albany, Indiana, on November 29, 1951 to Theodore “Bud” and Rose Ellen Mason. Bud worked as a lineman for the Public Service Energy and Rose was a secretary for the Floyd County Welfare Office.
After graduating high school in New Albany, Glenn attended Purdue University where he played the trombone in the marching band and earn a B.S. in Geology in 1973. He then returned to New Albany to earn an M.S. in Secondary Education from Indiana University Southeast (IUS) in 1976.
After teaching high school for a year, Glenn joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a geologist in St. Louis, MO. In 1979 he moved to Laramie, Wyoming, and worked as a geologist with the U.S. Dept. of Energy-Laramie Energy Technology Center and then was a research scientist and developed patents for Western Research Institute, University of Wyoming Research Corporation. While working full time, he also attended school and in 1987 he earned his Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Wyoming. Laramie was his beloved home for eleven years.
In 1990, Glenn returned to New Albany and on June 23, 1990, he married Pamela Zollman. Pam taught English and Reading at a Scribner Middle School there. In August 1990 Glenn started teaching at his old alma mater (IUS) and over the next 29 years Glenn became the Coordinator (Head) of the Department of Geosciences, a tenured Professor, and the recipient of many awards (Distinguished Teacher-Researcher-Outstanding Faculty, patents, publications, etc.).
Dr. Mason was dedicated to his students and lead them around the world on field trips scuba diving the Caribbean, rafting the Grand Canyon, hiking Hawaiian volcanos, or boating the cliff of England, he lead it all, often with Pam by his side.
Glenn was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife Pamela Mason (Zollman), his son Ben Mason (fiancée Ashley), his daughter Nicole Richie (son-in-law Daryl), and his grandson Jayden Richie. Though he was an avid traveler, his favorite place was at home with his wife and dog, Cheyenne. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A remembrance reception is scheduled for Sunday, June 23, 2019, beginning at 2:30 PM at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion, 603 East Ivinson Avenue, Laramie, WY.
