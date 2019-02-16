Glenda Carol Hoffmann, 75, of Cheyenne, died Feb. 9.
She was born April 22, 1943, in Laramie.
Cremation has taken place at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
Condolences to www.wrcfuneral.com
