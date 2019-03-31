Gerald Stingley

Gerald Allen Stingley (Jerry), 83, died peacefully on Monday March 25, 2019. He is survived by 3 children: Michael Allen Stingley of Crystal Lake IL, Melanie Helmick (Stingley) of Lake Villa IL, and Scott Franklin Gregory of Neligh Nebraska; 6 grandchildren and 3 ½ great grandchildren.
Jerry was born September 9, 1935 to Norval Allen Stingley and Anna Lucille Scott (Lucille) in Oketo Kansas and graduated from Thermopolis WY high school in 1953 where he joined the Marines (1953-1956). In 1963 he graduated from the University of Wyoming, was a policeman in Cheyenne, taught junior high school and coached basketball in Rock River, Cheyenne, and Worland WY. He tended bar in Laramie and Cheyenne and later moved to Carson City Nevada where he worked at the Carson Nugget.
Jerry moved to Illinois in 2019 where he spent his last months surrounded by loving family that will miss him dearly.
A private Celebration of Life will be held with family.
