Gerald Mark Gallivan was born on Feb. 1, 1937, to Esther and Leo Gallivan in Buffalo NY. He passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his Oklahoma City home at the age of 82 with his family at his side.
Gerry attended Buffalo public schools and Bishop Timon Catholic High School. An outstanding student, he won full scholarships to Canisius College and Notre Dame Law School. He graduated from Notre Dame in 1961 with many honors including membership on the Law Review. After graduation, he clerked for Federal Judge James C. Connell in Cleveland, Ohio, where he met his future wife, Barbara Solt.
Gerry went on to work as an associate in a law firm, serve the poor as a storefront lawyer with Legal Services Organization in the Great Society and work as a county prosecutor and a public defender. With this wealth of early experience, Gerry obtained a position on the faculty of the University of Wyoming in 1970, where he taught until he retired in 1996.
Along with his teaching duties at the University of Wyoming, Professor Gallivan became the Director of the Defender Aid Program, which was in its initial stages. At that time, the program was the only clinical program of its type in the nation and under Professor Gallivan’s guidance and influence it became an example for the many other similar programs that followed. Under the supervision and oversight of Professor Gallivan, students in the program appeared in district courts around the State of Wyoming and briefed and argued criminal appeals before the Wyoming Supreme Court. These students represented over 240 indigent defendants in appeals before the Wyoming Supreme Court during Professor Gallivan’s tenure. With Professor Gallivan by their side, literally hundreds of lawyers had their first, and for some their only, experience appearing before the Wyoming Supreme Court. Along with supervising the students, Professor Gallivan would determine that a case or two each year demanded his personal attention so he would brief and argue the case himself.
Gerry married Moira Mahoney in 1966 and they had three children, Moira, Garrett and Andrew. In 1996 he married Barbara Solt Rice after reconnecting with her and maintaining an 8-year long-distance romance. Gerry joined her in Oklahoma City where they lived happily for 23 years.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Moira Kelly, his brothers Bill and John Gallivan, and his sons Garrett and Andrew Gallivan. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara, his daughter Moira Lynch, his step-children Tim Rice (Natalie) and Laura Rice (Roy Diehl,) one niece, seven nephews and four step-grandchildren.
His memorial service will be at 2:00 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the First Unitarian Church, 600 N.W. 13 St., Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Equal Justice Wyoming Foundation or the Wyoming Lawyers Assistance Program
