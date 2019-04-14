George J. Markle, 93, formerly of Laramie, Wyoming, died March 26th, 2019 at the Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City, Nevada.
He was born November 28th, 1925 in Jerusalem, Arkansas to Roy Lee Markle and Effie Ann Hayes.
He married Jewell Jane Gaines April 13th, 1947 in Boone County, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his wife Jewell and their son Butch, his Mom and Dad, one brother, six sisters and his second wife, Connie. He is survived by his children,
Pat McMicheal (Roger), Pam Moya, Mike Markle (Zondra), all of Laramie, and one sister, Maria Langston of Bigelow, Arkansas, and six grandchildren, Renay Baca (Gil) of Albuerque, N.M., Tanya Pearcy of Moriarty, N.M., Troy McMicheal (Mandy), Kelly McMicheal (Tara), Shannon Markle (Jonie), Brandon Markle, and eight grandchildren, Joseph, Justin, Victoria Pearcy, Sage, Dalton McMicheal, and Dillon, Cooper, and Lacey Markle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
George left school after the 11th grade to join the United States Army in July,1944. He served with company E, 184th infantry, 7th Division, in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. While serving as a rifleman he earned the Combat Infantry Badge.
He also served as a stock record clerk, a teletype operator, and a driver for a chaplain. On October 16th, 1945 a letter was written to George’s mother. “My dear Mrs. Markle, Just this brief line to say that your son, George, is here in my unit. He is an excellent soldier and a splendid son. He has been my driver in the afternoons as I take the mail to the hospitals. Our trip together each afternoon has been a most enjoyable experience for me. When free from driving on Sundays George has been most faithful in chapel attendance. He is a grand boy, and you have every right to be proud of him.God bless you, Mrs.Markle, and all dear to you. This is my humble prayer in Christ. Yours in service, Chaplain LeRoy Nattress.
After that he volunteered to be a scout for his company and while performing his duties was wounded by enemy fire. He received the A.P.T.C. Ribbon with 2 bronze stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 2 bronze stars, Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Ribbon (Japan)-Victory Ribbon and 3 overseas Service Bars.
After the service he returned to Arkansas and worked at Markle’s tomato factory. In 1951 he brought his brother’s sawmill to Wyoming. He started working as head sawer in a sawmill in Elk Mountain. He later became employed by the Nugget Coal Co. in Elmo, Wyo., as a driller and dynamiter. He also worked as an apprentice mechanic when the railroad between Laramie, Cheyenne, and Rawlins was put in. When those jobs were completed he worked for the Nugget Coal and Timber Co. out of Rock River as a mechanic.
He moved to Laramie in 1955 and started working for Laramie Feed and Trucking, then for the Diamond Horseshoe. Joe McPherson Construction hired him as a mechanic at 2000 North 9th St. in 1958. George and McPherson went into partnership in 1959 on some dump trucks. George did the mechanical work on the trucks at the time.
Later in 1959 George used the equity on the dump trucks as down payment on the building and land at 2000 North 9th St. which was the start of Markle’s Truck Repair in 1960.
Due to the interstate being built around Laramie the decision was made to build a new shop at 1457 North Cedar in 1974. The truck repair employed 20 employees at one time.
George retired in 1987 and moved to Nevada. He was employed as a security guard at a casino for a while.
After his second wife died suddenly in 2014 he lived with his oldest daughter for several months in Laramie. At the time of his passing he resided in the Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City. He became attached to so many people at the home and vice-versa. He served as president of the Resident Council for one year and enjoyed participating in all activities the home provided. He loved country music and had always loved to dance and would dance with anyone (residents, staff, volunteers, etc.) A friend said he was a joy and a light to the whole community. While at the home George received his high school diploma after 75 years and was able to go on the honor flight to Washington D.C.
George’s family would like to thank God for the blessing of our rekindled relationship and for knowing how much he loved us and him knowing how much we loved him. God is good!
There will be a military service at the Veterans home ( date to be announced later ). A celebration of life will be held in Laramie,Wy. this summer (date to be announced later). Those wishing to make memorials in George’s name may donate to any Veterans organization of their choice.
