It is with great sadness that the family of George Edward Zenor, 49, share that he passed away in his sleep on Monday, January 21, 2019.
He was born on April 2, 1969 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Judy (Dash) Stephens and George R. Zenor. George spent his childhood in Iowa and in the mountain west states; he called Wyoming home. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1987. George was a well sought-after Journeyman Electrician in the gas and oil industry for over 30 years.
George loved his family and he was an incredible husband, father, and grandfather.
He and Todd (29) loved to ride motocross together and did so competitively for many years. They loved to fish and talk motocross race results on Saturday evenings. George and Todd were best friends.
The day George passed, he was to bring Tavia (20) to Butte, Montana, to leave for Army Basic Training in South Carolina; he was so proud of her. When Tavia was young she tagged along to the motocross races and also competitively competed. They loved to goof around, fish, and had many, many heartfelt talks; she always had a special place in her father’s heart.
Taitem (9) was George’s sidekick---she would follow him anywhere and everywhere. They loved to dance, take naps, and get into mischief in the toy section at stores. He called her his sugar cube and accommodated accordingly.
Tenleigh (7) was George’s tenderheart. He loved to watch her in sports, listen to her whistle, and make slime with her. They loved to cuddle while watching movies and she wholeheartedly believed her Dad hung the moon.
Granddaughter Emmalyn (3) always loved to see him and affectionately called him Grandpa Pig--a character in the children’s cartoon Peppa Pig.
He was preceded in death by his father, George R. Zenor and step-mother Karen Zenor.
George will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jennifer of Laramie and their children Todd (Kayla) of Ellsworth Airforce Base, South Dakota, Tavia of Gillette, Wyoming, Taitem and Tenleigh of Laramie Wyoming; and granddaughter Emmalyn (Todd and Kayla), mother and step-father Judy and Tom Stephens, sisters Amy (Tim) Fowler, Kitty McAnelly Mason, Kasey (Lonnie) Dings, and Stephanie Stephens, brother Tony Stephens--all of Des Moines, Iowa, 30 nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
A wake will be held in Gillette, Wyoming, at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, January 25th.
George’s funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Laramie, Wyoming, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 26th with Pastor Nathan Keith officiating.
Interment will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 29th at Spring Park Cemetery in Sandstone, Minnesota.
Memorial donations in memory of George may be made to the Zenor Family and mailed to Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 East Rainbow Ave. Laramie, Wyoming, 82070.
Memorial donations in memory of George may be made to the Zenor Family and mailed to Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 East Rainbow Ave. Laramie, Wyoming, 82070.
