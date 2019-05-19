On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, George A. Hunter, loving husband and father, passed peacefully into eternal life at the age of 77.
George was born on October 4, 1941 in Crystal, ND to Ann and Ben Hunter. He traveled the world while honorably serving as a Boatswain’s Mate in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1962. Following his service, he married Virginia Shereck of Grafton, North Dakota in 1964 and raised three sons, John, Dan and Joe.
As an expert heavy equipment operator, he built bridges, dams, interstate highways, and moved millions of tons of coal, gold and earth throughout North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Colorado and Wyoming. He was a skilled mechanic and carpenter, and generously shared his knowledge and time.
George was a humble man of faith, common sense, and firmly believed in the value of hard-work to earn his way. He was always willing to lend a hand or pick up the tab. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good Western book or movie. George often enjoyed dropping a fishing line in calm waters. He appreciated a cup of coffee while waiting for the elk or deer to cross his path. Whether or not he landed any fish or big game, he loved the moment.
Of all his wonderful attributes, his best qualities were those of a loving and giving husband of 54 years and a devoted father, son, brother and loyal friend.
George was preceded in death by his father, Ben, his mother Ann, brothers James, Ted and Lloyd. He is survived by his loving wife Virginia, his three sons, John (Jeri Lynn), Dan (Stephanie) and Joe (Shelley), his siblings Carol (Paul), Ray, Jerry (Debbie), Tom, Paul (Becky), Don and Leila, grandsons Ben (Devin), Zachary, Zane (Shelby), Max, Billy, Chase, Garrett, Charlie, great grandchildren Jacob, Jaxten, Emma, Jacie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Honor of George A. Hunter to National Jewish Health at https://www.nationaljewish.org/giving or Saint Jude at https://www.stjude.org. Cards may be sent to 1855 Packard Road, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82009.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to sign the online guestbook and to send condolences.
Commented