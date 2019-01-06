Gene Dick Hunziker, 87, of Laramie, died Tuesday January 1, 2019 at Laramie Care Center. Gene was born February 5, 1931 in Laramie, Wyoming to William and Ida (Helm) Hunziker.
Gene worked on the ranch most of his life, but in his 20’s he commuted to town every day to run a filling station to help supplement the family income. He was also instrumental in the seeding of the water pipeline from Lake Owen to Cheyenne. Gene in his younger years helped to hay with a team of horses but when they acquired tractors he enjoyed haying much more. He was helpful with haying on the family ranch and several ranches in Albany County, Wyoming and Jackson County, Colorado up until the age of 84. Gene loved John Deere Tractors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Ida; brother, Ray Hunziker; sister, Dorothy Mustain; infant brother, Kenneth; and nephew, J.W. Mustain.
He is survived by his niece, JoAnn Spiegelberg (Gary) of Laramie. He is also survived by great nieces, Brenda Spiegelberg and Shawna Mustain, and great nephew, Frankie Spiegelberg.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with Reverend Rhett Ivey officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com.
Commented