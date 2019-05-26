Gaylord “Hertz” Hertzfeldt passed away in his sleep on May 23, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Arcadia, Wisconsin in 1931, but has lived in Laramie since 1950.
He loved the wonderful experiences he shared with his wife, Elaine, and his daughters on the family ranch.
Hertz served in a leadership role at the Laramie Moose Lodge many years ago and continued to enjoy memorable times at the Moose with friends and family.
Hertz retired from the Laramie Boomerang after a long career, then continued the work he loved as a printer, and later retired from Modern Printing in Laramie.
Hertz was kind to everyone and always helped those who needed it the most.
His wife, Elaine Hertzfeldt preceded him in death in 2006.
He is survived by his two daughters, Brenda Portugal of Laramie and Barbara Roe of Loveland, CO.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Laramie Moose Lodge and/or to the Eppson Center for Seniors, Meals on Wheels Program.
