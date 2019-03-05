Garin Daniel Kinzer, 55, of Tie Siding, WY formerly of Atchison, KS died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 26th, 2019 at his home in Wyoming.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. He has been cremated according to his wishes. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:30 pm on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tie Siding Volunteer Fire Department, Tie Siding, WY and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Garin was born on January 29th, 1964 in Carlsbad, NM the son of Gary and Marjorie (Hammond) Kinzer. He graduated from Atchison High School in 1982. He later attended the NEKS Area Vo-technical school and earned an Associate’s Degree in Computer Drafting. Garin was a carpenter and worked construction. He was a member of the ELKS Club, the National Rifle Association and was a volunteer fire fighter in both Kansas and Wyoming. Garin helped start and coach a wrestling program at the Atchison YMCA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, archery, shooting and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a craftsman, carpenter, enjoyed reading, and watching sports, especially Chief’s Football.
Survivors include his mother, Marjorie Kinzer, Shawnee, KS, three sons Reagen (Erika) Kinzer, Atchison, KS, Stephen Kinzer, Wichita, KS, and Jonathan Kinzer, Laramie, WY, a daughter Jaymi (Colby) Kearney, Nortonville, KS, three sisters Kelli Thomas, Omaha, NE, Bronwyn Ruffalo, Olathe, KS, and Leigh Kinzer, Shawnee, KS, and seven grandchildren. His father and grandparents preceded him in death.
