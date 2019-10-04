Forrest Quinn Foster was born on Tuesday, February 3, 1963 to Charlotte Foster in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was later adopted by his Grandparents, Hubert and Elsie Foster. Forrest closed his eyes for the last time, Monday, September 23, 2019 in Laramie, Wyoming at the home of Tom and Nyla Jean Bailey.
Celebration of life was held at the Laramie Aerie #3493 Fraternal Order of Eagles on Saturday, September 28th. There will be a Celebration of Life in Green River, Wyoming at the Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5th, 88 N 2nd East St. Green River, Wyoming.
Forrest grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He attended Rock Springs Schools and later completed his GED. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following his time in the Marine Corps Forrest returned to Rock Springs and went to work in the oil fields. Forrest worked and followed the “Patch” as far east as the Mississippi and as far north as the Northern Lights. Derricks were his favorite position. While working the Oil Fields of Colorado Forrest met his match, his Best Friend and Companion, who eventually became his loving wife, Susan Marie Griffin. They met October 14, 2005 and married September 16, 2017. Forrest lived his life to the fullest with Susan and often would refer to her as his “Polo” and he was her “Marco”.
Forrest loved to Volunteer, especially when it came to children. Every Easter he was the Easter Bunny, fuzzy white fur and big floppy ears. He was the “Pumpkin Patch Guy” because he always made sure the small schools of Rock River, Medicine Bow and Elk Mountain had a pumpkin patch at school before Halloween. Forrest couldn’t put on the Santa Suit because his voice was too distinctive. He had that “Wolfman Jack” kind of voice that would have given him away. He was a member of the Laramie Aerie #3493 Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was Eagles Past Worthy President and Past Eagle Riders President. He was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 in Rock Springs. He was also Head of Security for the Laramie Non-profit Burlesque Group for a couple of years.
Forrest loved to be outside 4-wheeling, camping, fishing, boating, mud bogging, and building unique things with his hands out of wood. He was an accomplished wood worker. He was also an accomplished jokester and tease. Forrest philosophy was “if you can’t laugh at life sometimes, you’re going to turn into a dried-up old prune.” The one thing Forrest did not joke about were Hugs, Great Big Bear Hugs. Those Great Big Bear Hugs are going to be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing Forrest, had experienced his generosity and knew the warmth of his friendship.
Forrest is survived by his wife, Susan Marie Foster; his son, Josh Foster of Casper; step daughters, Jessica (Norm) Profitt and Jacqueline Clement of Rock Springs; stepson, Frank Krantwashl of Laramie; brothers, Randy (Diane) Foster, of Rock Springs, Troy Hendrickson, Hubert (Shirley) Hendrickson, of Rock Springs and sister, Georgia (Eric) Ward, of Rock Springs and Ogden, Utah; his birth mother, Charlotte Hendrickson and step-father, A.J. Hendrickson of Rock Springs; seven nephews, six nieces and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Forrest is preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Hubert Foster; his uncle, George Davis; and cousins, Shannon Mudd, John Mudd, Jason Huff and Billy Foster.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Breast Cancer through the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Memory of Forrest Foster.
