Felicia P.B. Stevenson, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her ranch north of Laramie, fondly called The Acres.
Felicia was born on March 23, 1936 in Framingham, MA, the youngest of nine siblings to Joseph and Elda María (Castiglioni) Perini. In 1957, Felicia married Allen Batchelder until his untimely death in 1960. In 1964, she met Gilbert Stevenson and together they moved to Laramie with her young children David and Lisa when Gil secured a position teaching linguistics at the University of Wyoming. Felicia and Gil were married in 1966. Their family grew to include twin daughters Summer and Carol and “adopted” daughter Cassandra Manuelito.
Throughout her life, Felicia had a deep appreciation for the great outdoors and loved horses. She possessed a unique and gentle gift of equine education, including retraining problem horses. She and her children competed in equestrian and trail riding and driving sulkies. She shared her love of horses with many by giving riding lessons. Cooking, gardening, sailing and ranch construction and its maintenance were among her skills and talents. Felicia will always be remembered for her generosity and kind heart.
Felicia is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husbands, and daughters Summer Stevenson Perkins (Mark) and Lisa B.S. Wilson (Donald). She is survived by her adult children David (Ellie Bishop) Stevenson, Carol Stevenson, and Cassandra Manuelito-Kerkvliet (Joe); grandchildren Sienna Stevenson, David Perkins, Zena Stevenson, Corbett Stevenson, Grant Perkins, Jesse Castner, Jason Castner, and Kit Kerkvliet; great grandchildren Reynen Castner-Bond, Myles Castner-Bond and Ava Castner; and sons-in-law Donald Wilson and Joe Kerkvliet.
Felicia wanted memorials in her name to be sent to The Eppson Center for Seniors—Home Delivered Meals or The Equestrian Center of Ark Regional Services.
A Celebration of Felicia’s Life will be held at noon on Saturday, June 29 at The Acres—34 Two Rivers Road (formerly 39 Howell Road)—7 miles north of Laramie off of Hwy 287.
