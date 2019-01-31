Eunice Erdene Spackman, 90, of Laramie, Wyoming passed away in the early hours on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Spring Wind Assisted Living. She was born on the family’s homestead, Akron, Colorado on March 14, 1928 to Eugene and Aura D. Vance. On December 18, 1949, she married the love of her life, Everett Wesley Spackman in Akron, CO.
Together they raised a family of four boys. Over the years they lived in Fort Collins, Colorado, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Cheyenne, Wyoming before settling in Laramie nearly 50 years ago. Eunice was very involved in her community. She was a member of the Genealogical Society, the UW Woman’s Club, the Square Dance Club, Lyceum, Laramie Garden Club, and the League of Women Voters. She was also a member of the PEO and the United Presbyterian Church. She worked for the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming for many years.
Her greatest roles were wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved sewing, cooking, Cowboy and Cowgirl Basketball, travel, and most importantly, taking care of her family.
Eunice is preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Everett Spackman of Laramie, Wyoming. Her four sons: Lowell K. Spackman (Susan) of Laramie, Michael E. Spackman of Richardson, Texas, Daniel E. Spackman (Kelli) of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, and Curtis A. Spackman of Saratoga, California. She is further survived by her four grandchildren: Trent D. Spackman (Bridget) of York, Pennsylvania, Troy C. Spackman of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, Nicholas K. Spackman of Laramie, Wyoming and Corissa S. Spackman of Thornton, Colorado, and two great-grandchildren: Ian and Blaine Spackman of York, Pennsylvania.
Eunice donated her body for medical research and education to the Colorado State Antatomical Board. A memorial service will be held at United Presbyterian Church on February 8, 2019 starting at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eunice’s name to United Presbyterian Church, 215 South 11th Street. Laramie, WY 82070 or the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the care of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomHYPERLINK "http://www.montgomerystryker.com/"eHYPERLINK "http://www.montgomerystryker.com/"rystryker.com.
Commented