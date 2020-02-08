Ethel Jean Brown
Ethel Jean Brown (Miller) passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was 72 years old.
Ethel was born September 24, 1947, to George Miller and Elizzie B Wilson in Arkansas. The family moved to Laramie shortly after her birth.
Ethel is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Edward Brown. Her daughter Rhea Brown and grandchildren; Deana, Keasha, Geoff, Alayna, Alyssa and several great grandchildren. She is survived by siblings Jesse Lee Miller (Juanita), Jimmie Lee Miller (Shirley), Arnette Ezell, Catherine Miller (James), Sherene Shelby (Craig), and Carmin Wilson Hardy (Lucien), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ethel’s unwavering faith and love of family will forever be our stronghold.
She is preceded in death by her parents Elizzie B Wilson and George Miller, brothers Junior Lee Miller and David Lee Wilson.
Ethel will be buried at the Fort Logan National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Denver.
