Esther Marie (Korkow) Wilson passed into Eternal Life on All Souls Day, Nov. 2, after hearing the prayers of Final Commendation pronounced by Fr. Jaimon Dominic. The day was significant too as it was the 103rd anniversary of Esther’s husband Fred’s birth, and the First Saturday of the month.
Esther was born on March 12, 1918, in Wishiek, North Dakota to Lucy Lizbeth (Cory) and Otto Herman Korkow.
A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Interment will take place in Greenhill Cemetery, Laramie, Wyoming.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
Commented