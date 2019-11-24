Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Paul’s Newman Center with the Reverend Fr. Rob Spaulding celebrant. Reception will follow the services in the Bishop Newell Hall at St. Paul’s Newman Center.
Graveside services will be back east at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Webster, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Children's Literacy Initiative, 990 Spring Garden St., 4th Floor Suite 400, Philadelphia PA 19123 (call 888-408-3388).
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
