Esther Chlapowski (Thompson) died at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie Wyoming on November 19, 2019.
Born in Lexington Nebraska on 6 January 1935, Esther grew up in a large Greek community near Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She graduated from high school in Bayard Nebraska. While attending Denver University, she met her lifelong friend and husband of 61 years Anthony (Tony) Chlapowski who preceded her in death in April 2016.
She earned a Bachelor’s degree from Worchester State College in Massachusetts and a Master’s degree from the University of Wyoming. Esther’s life was dedicated to teaching and inspiring others to look at the world with the same passion and excitement she brought to every personal relationship. As an educator with over 30 years instructing in Dudley, Massachusetts and Laramie, Wyoming she touched the lives of thousands of students and colleagues. One of her favorite experiences was when her former students would visit her with their children and share how her teaching and example had changed their lives. From the time she was 4 years old, Esther was an accomplished pianist. Being trained to play the organ at 13 years old, she went on to be the organist and choir director at several parishes. Both Esther and her husband Tony were long term parishioners at St Paul’s Neman Center in Laramie.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her sons Samuel, James and Luke and daughters Catherine, Victoria and Elizabeth, eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Paul’s Newman Center with the Reverend Fr. Rob Spaulding, celebrant. Reception will follow the services in the Bishop Newell Hall at St. Paul’s Newman Center.
Graveside services will be held back east at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Webster, Massachusetts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the Children's Literacy Initiative 990 Spring Garden St. 4th Floor Suite 400, Philadelphia PA 19123 and phone number 888-408-3388.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
