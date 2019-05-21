Estalene Jones Andrus 87 of Rigby, Idaho, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 in LaBarge, Wyoming.
Survivors: Husband Roy Andrus of Grant; sister Shirley Poole; children, Roy Lynn (Laura) Storer, Brenda Storer, David Lee (Phuong) Storer, Virginia Jan Schofield, Lola Ranae (Tyrell) Jones, 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Preceded by: Parents, 5 brothers, 2 sisters; daughter-in-law, Peggy Storer, granddaughter, Estalene, grandson, Jacob Roy.
Funeral services; Thursday May 23, 2019, 10 a.m., Grant Latter-day Saint Chapel, 3431 E. 100 N. Rigby, Idaho. Interment will follow at the Grant Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019, and Thursday from 9:00-9:45 am, at the Grant Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
