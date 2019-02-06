Erika Jayne Carson

Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 24F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.