November 20, 1997- January 24, 2019
Erika Jayne Carson, 21, an adventurous, caring, passionate and kind young woman passed away on January 24, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Cinthy Carson of Custer, South Dakota, father, Jay Carson of Langford, South Dakota, and older brother, Jake Carson, Fort Collins, Colorado. Born in Galveston, Texas, and raised in Laramie, Wyoming, she grew up knowing the importance of the outdoors and found her happiness in the vastness of the surrounding mountains.
Riding horses, a passion of hers, instilled hard work and perseverance into Erika, which led her to ride in the National Young Rider Competition as well as being a barn manager, horse trainer and riding instructor. Horses and Erika were synonymous with each other, and recently, her love of horses was rekindled. Her unrelenting optimism and adventurous spirit also led her to become an avid mountaineer and complete a National Outdoor Leadership Course (NOLS), becoming an EMT and wilderness first responder. Elevating above the preconceived norm, Erika climbed and conquered endless mountains in Colorado, however, most notably was a nine-day trek in Peru, where she summited the 3rd highest peak, Nevada Coropuna, to which, unsurprisingly, she fell in love with climbing higher and searching for more. Extremely artistic, Erika brought her thoughts, memories and experiences to life through an empty canvas, wood carvings and unique creations.
Erika spoke more words in her 21 years than most speak in 80. Knowing her, there was never a silent moment. Her ability to fill a space with her light was a defining gift, and one that will never be forgotten. "Large and in Charge" was her middle name. Erika was full of life and never shied away from what she wanted. Most would be honored to have emulated her strong persona. Whoever was lucky enough to be around her would feel that adventurous, passionate and fulfilling sense of being, too.
Her memories live on through her family, her unmistakable art, her fearless friends, her loving companion Jack Jack the dog, the photos of her climbing snowcapped mountains or riding through the open fields with her horse, and her everlasting impact on every single person she touched.
Erika cared about her family, her friends and her animals with ferocious passion.
By knowing her, you understood that you always came first. Her caring nature made those around her feel safe and heard. Helping people was second nature for this beautiful young woman, and to carry on her memory, we ask that donations be made to onemind.org./donate for Erika Carson or mail a check to: One mind, P.O. Box 680, Rutherford, California, 94573.
A celebration of her life service will be held on February 16 at the Quadra Dangle, 3905 E. Grays Gable Road Laramie, Wyoming, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Another service will be held in July in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for those there whose lives she touched.
Commented