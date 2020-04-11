Eric Paul Goldenstein died at home in Laramie on April 8. Eric was born in Denver on December 14, 1958, to William and Shirley (Krieg) Goldenstein. He attended Bethany College in Kansas, where he majored in math and chemistry, earned Academic All-American honors in tennis, and met his wife Cheryl (Mai). The two wed in 1984 and had three sons.
Eric was hired by Phillips Petroleum to manage well treating operations out of their Great Bend, Kansas, field office. He also taught evening math classes at Barton College. Phillips transferred him to their Borger (Texas) refinery to work as an industrial engineering and training analyst. Eric enjoyed training and left Phillips to complete an MEd at the University of Texas at Austin.
Eric joined the human resources department at the University of Wyoming as their training manager in 1999. He later became benefits manager and was an assistant HR director when he retired in 2019. He developed many friendships with UW employees and retirees through his work.
Eric treasured his Christian baptism and was active in teaching and leadership roles in congregations of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod throughout his adult life. In Laramie, he served as a deacon for Zion Lutheran Church and on the board for Heart to Heart Pregnancy Resource Center. He repaired Volkswagens with his father and as an after-school job and became a skilled mechanic and talented woodworker. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hiking with his family.
Eric is survived by wife Cheryl; sons Dieter, Mattias (Catherine), and Kai; brother Kurt (Lori); and in-laws and other extended family.
The family will hold a private funeral and announce a memorial service at a later date. The family requests memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Laramie in lieu of flowers.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences.
