Rosary for Elmer William Rerucha will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, followed by funeral liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow with military honors at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his honor can by made to the American Legion, 417 Ivinson Ave., Laramie, WY 82070.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
