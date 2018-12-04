Rosary and Funeral Mass for Elmer William Rerucha will be held at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church in Laramie, on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 9:30 A.M., followed by inurnment with Military Honors at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his honor can by made to the American Legion, 417 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to http://www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented